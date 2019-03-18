The U.S. Supreme Court takes up the case of Curtis Flowers

The U.S Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear oral arguments in the case of a man tried six times for the same crime. Curtis Flowers is currently on death row, convicted of killing four people in a small Mississippi town more than 20 years ago.

Flowers' story is featured in the second season of APM's investigative podcast "In the Dark." The podcast exposed weaknesses in the prosecution's case, and looked at the prosecutor's history of removing African-Americans from the jury pool (all of Curtis Flowers' juries have been white or mostly white.)

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with "In the Dark" senior producer Samara Freemark about Flowers' case. You can find more — including new podcast episodes as they're released — at apmreports.org.