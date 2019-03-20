Coming up: Tony Sanneh on using sports to empower youth

Tony Sanneh developed his love for soccer in Minnesota. Now, after a career as a professional soccer player, he's brought that love back to the Twin Cities.

Sanneh was born in St. Paul and started playing soccer for the St. Paul Blackhawks. That was the beginning of a long and successful soccer career, which saw Sanneh compete in the 2002 World Cup.

In 2003 Sanneh used the attention he was receiving to establish the foundation that bears his name. The Sanneh Foundation aims to empower youth by supporting them both in and out of school. A major focus involves soccer camps.

Sanneh was just named one of 2019's Bush Fellows. He will join MPR News host Angela Davis to talk about his career and his philanthropic endeavors.

Tune in on Thrusday, March 21st at 11 a.m. to join the conversation.

