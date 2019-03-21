Small town cheers on boys basketball team at state tournament

The Minnesota state high school boys basketball tournament continues Thursday with games at Williams Arena and Target Center.

One team making a long-awaited appearance at the tournament is the Henning Hornets. Henning is a town of around 800 residents in Otter Tail County, and the boys basketball team last made it to the state tournament in 1966. The Hornets play Thursday afternoon in the Class A quarterfinals against Christ's Household of Faith.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Mary Trana about how the community has been preparing for the tournament. Trana coaches the Henning High School cheer squad and has two sons on the basketball team.