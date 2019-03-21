U corpse flower in full "teenager gym socks" bloom

Juan Schlieper reacts to the corpse flower smell with his dad, Erich.
Juan Schlieper reacts to the smell of the corpse flower as his dad, Erich, holds up him to give him an up-close view on Wednesday at the University of Minnesota College of Biological Sciences Conservatory. Juan compared the flower's smell to fish and said it wasn't as bad as expected. 