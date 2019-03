This week at the state Capitol: a clearer look at the budget debate

Minnesotans will learn more this week about the direction of the state budget debate. Both chambers of the state Legislature are set to release their budget blueprints, after the governor trimmed back his original request last week.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with MPR political reporter Brian Bakst for more on what to expect from those budget frameworks, and the week ahead at the state Capitol.