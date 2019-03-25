Coming up: Author Don Winslow on the war on drugs and 'The Border'

Novelist Don Winslow has written hundreds of pages about America's war on drugs. He's taken readers into the labyrinth of Mexican cartels, revealed the cynical calculations made in the highest echelons of governments, and laid bare the violence and the damage that flow from America's greed for drugs.

Winslow's latest novel, "The Border," is the final chapter of his trilogy about the war on drugs. MPR News host Kerri Miller will talk with Winslow at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 26.

To listen to live you can click here.