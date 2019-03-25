Doubts rise about evidence that U.S. diplomats in Cuba were attacked

"I'm confident that their vestibular systems were damaged by something," says Dr. Michael Hoffer, of the University of Miami. "What it was, who was doing it, I don't know."
