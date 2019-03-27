Live Flooding and weather updates

Documentary: 'Haiti Untold'

Afoutayi Bel Air Academy New Brighton MN
Afoutayi began their performance with a song to the "soley" (rhymes with "Soleil" which is "sun" in French) Haitian people believe in the big energy of the sun and in this song they are asking the permission to take energy from the sun. It is a blessing that can be used to start the day or an activity. 