Documentary: 'Haiti Untold'

Afoutayi began their performance with a song to the "soley" (rhymes with "Soleil" which is "sun" in French) Haitian people believe in the big energy of the sun and in this song they are asking the permission to take energy from the sun. It is a blessing that can be used to start the day or an activity.

Haiti continues to be front-page news -- recent protests against government corruption, the Trump administration's goal to revoke temporary protected status in 2019 for 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S., and the ongoing repercussions of natural disasters like the catastrophic January 12, 2010, earthquake, one that, by some estimates, killed more than 250,000 people, and one from which the island nation is still working to recover. This documentary takes us much deeper into Haitians' day-to-day struggles.

Haiti Untold, a one-hour special from Round Earth Media, takes a deep dive into this Caribbean country, exploring issues of inequality through stories of the people who live in the urban ghettos, the up-market enclaves, and the forgotten countryside. Round Earth's teams of reporters, one from Haiti and one from the U.S., work in equal partnership, sharing skills and information to bring these stories into the light.

This special is hosted by Carline Desire, radio host and executive director of the Association of Haitian Women in Boston, and by Conrad Fox, a Round Earth Media producer who spent extended time in Haiti to report on these stories.