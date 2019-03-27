A new MMR study debunks link between vaccines and autism

Vials of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are displayed on a counter at a Walgreens Pharmacy in January 2015 in Mill Valley, Calif.

There is no connection between the measles, mumps and rubella — or MMR — vaccine and autism. That's the conclusion of an extensive study out of Denmark this month. It tracked more than 600,000 children born between 1999 and 2010 and found those who received the vaccine were no more likely than those who did not to develop autism.

Dr. John Hallberg, medical director of the University of Minnesota Physicians Mill City Clinic, told MPR News host Tom Crann the study gives doctors another tool to help convince parents who are wary of getting their children vaccinated that vaccines are safe for most.

Despite several studies already debunking the idea that vaccines and autism are linked, the myth persists. A Star Tribune analysis of state data recently found a third of schools in the state have vaccination rates low enough to compromise herd immunity. And in 2017, there were 75 measles cases in Minnesota.

