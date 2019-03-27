Live Flooding and weather updates

Blech! Brain science explains why you're not thirsty for salt water

Just a 10 percent shift in the salt concentration of your blood would make you very sick. To keep that from happening, the body has developed a finely tuned physiological circuit that includes information about that and a beverage's saltiness, to know when to signal thirst.
