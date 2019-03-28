Art Hounds: Clara Osowski sings with the Winona Symphony Orchestra

Singer Liz Pearse is thrilled that she's getting the chance to see acclaimed mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski perform with the Winona Symphony Orchestra this Saturday. Osowski, who is based in the Twin Cities, will be singing works by two Minnesota composers — Dominick Argento and Libby Larsen. Pearse recommends taking advantage of this opportunity to see such world-class talent while Osowski's still a local.

Ceramic artist Anna Metcalfe thinks you should know that the Super Bowl of clay" held by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts takes place in Minneapolis this weekend. The annual conference brings together thousands of ceramicists from around the country and the world. Metcalfe says the best part is the more than 160 exhibits that are popping up all over the Twin Cities showcasing some of the best ceramic art around. You can peruse the 26-page listing of related events here.

Jazz aficionado Barbi Byers will be at Crooners Lounge and Supper Club this Sunday for the Twin Cities Winter Jazz Festival. The five-hour festival takes up two stages and will feature saxophonist Gary Bartz along with drummer Francisco Mela as headliners. This year's festival is a tribute to longtime jazz supporter Larry Englund, who died in February. The music starts at 2 p.m.