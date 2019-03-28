Twins start their new season Thursday afternoon

The Minnesota Twins begin a new season Thursday afternoon when they take on Cleveland at Target Field. The team is hoping to improve on last year's disappointing 78-84 record.

After last season, the Twins fired manager Paul Molitor, replacing him with Rocco Baldelli, who has never managed a team — and at 37, is the youngest manager in Major League Baseball.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Betsy Helfand for a guide to the team's upcoming season. Helfand is the new Twins beat writer at the St. Paul Pioneer Press.