After January's cold and February's snow, weather watchers in Minnesota feared another extreme in March: flooding.

But according to retired University of Minnesota meteorologist and climatologist Mark Seeley, the second half of the month has been drier than usual. Along with repetitive freeze-thaw cycles, that's helped mitigate serious flood risk in many watersheds so far this spring.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Seeley for the latest on spring flooding and other weather topics.