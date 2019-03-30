Twin Cities group collecting donations to help farmers in Nebraska flood zone

An agricultural organization in the western Twin Cities will collect food and supplies Saturday to help farmers and others affected by severe flooding in Nebraska.

Members of the Oliver Hudson Kelley Grange will be on hand at the Grange Hall in Edina from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

T.J. Malaskee, president of the group, said they've been looking for a way to help farmers in Nebraska. Flooding from the Missouri River and its tributaries has caused widespread damage across the state — and in neighboring states — in recent weeks.

"They're worried about the upcoming season but they're also just worried about today, and how to make it through today. This is a great way for us to be able to support those farmers that help feed all of us," Malaskee said.

The Oliver Hudson Kelley Grange is collecting non-perishable food, bottled water, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and other items, along with monetary donations. They'll take the donated items to Nebraska on Sunday.

Grange Hall is located at 4918 Eden Avenue in Edina, across from the Perkins restaurant near 50th Street and Highway 100.