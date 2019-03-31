Memorable moments from high school sports state tournaments

Minnesota's high school winter sports season wrapped up earlier this month with the boys basketball state tournament — a tournament that provided the remarkable story of the Henning Hornets.

"For decades to come, people are going to be talking about the Henning basketball team of 2019," said John Millea, a media specialist with the Minnesota State High School League.

Millea described how the Hornets won the Class 1A state title while honoring Jacob Quam, a teammate and classmate who died in a car crash nearly two years ago. Quam would have been a senior and captain on this season's basketball team.

"They visited his gravesite on their way to the state tournament, and then after they got back they went back with the first-place trophy, with his jersey with a gold medal hanging around it — really, really a remarkable story. I've been doing this a long time, covering high school sports in Minnesota for decades, and that story really does stand out."

Millea spoke with MPR about the Hornets and a moment of sportsmanship at the high school girls basketball state tournament the week before. Listen to the full Q-and-A on the audio player above.

Find more of Millea's writing on the Minnesota State High School League website.