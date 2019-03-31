Live Flooding and weather updates

Photos: Mississippi River continues to rise in St. Paul


1 Conor Rose of St. Paul paddles his kayak past the flooded Clarence W. Wigington Pavilion at Harriet Island Regional Park on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in St. Paul. Rose is with Minnesota Adventure Co., which offers kayak tours on the river during the summer. 
2 Spectators look at the Mississippi River floodwaters from the stage at Harriet Island Regional Park on Sunday, with downtown St. Paul in the background. 
3 Signs at Harriet Island Regional Park are inundated by Mississippi River floodwaters on Sunday. The paddlewheeler Jonathan Padelford is docked in the background. 
4 Mississippi River floodwaters cover parts of Upper Landing Park along Shepard Road in St. Paul on Sunday. 
5 Mississippi River floodwaters cover the intersection of Shepard Road and Jackson Street in St. Paul on Sunday. 
6 Floodwaters cover much of Raspberry Island on the Mississippi River in St. Paul on Sunday. This view is from the Wabasha Street Bridge. The river stage at the time was 19.78 feet, just short of the forecast crest of about 20 feet. Flood stage is 14 feet. 
7 Mississippi River floodwaters fill Harriet Island Regional Park (at left) as the levee keeps the water from spreading in St. Paul on Sunday. 
8 Mississippi River floodwaters reach the Minnesota Boat Club building on Raspberry Island in St. Paul on Sunday. 
9 The playground at Harriet Island Regional Park is inundated by Mississippi River floodwaters on Sunday. 
10 Mississippi River floodwaters surround the Raspberry Island band shell in St. Paul on Sunday. 