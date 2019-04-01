Live Flooding and weather updates

Corporate welfare through the lens of Foxconn

Foxconn
President Trump (center) breaks ground with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (second from left), Foxconn CEO Terry Gou (second from right), House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., (right) and Christopher Murdock (left), the first Wisconsin Foxconn employee, at a ceremony for the Foxconn Technology Group computer screen plant in June 2018 in Mount Pleasant, Wis. 