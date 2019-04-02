Coming up: Women of faith: Sister Simone Campbell on #NunsToo and the Catholic Church

Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of Network, speaks during a stop on the first day of a 9-state Nuns on the Bus tour, Monday, June 18, 2012, in Ames, Iowa. The group of Roman Catholic nuns say they're not opposing any particular candidate but that their fight is with a Republican proposed federal budget they say hurts the poor and needy.

Sister Simone Campbell is a Catholic nun, lawyer and founder of the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice. She was one of the Nuns on the Bus, a traveling band of nuns pushing for political and social change.

Over a year ago, Campbell published an essay about the dangers of becoming a "celebrity nun." She writes:

"But while influence, connections and leverage are all vital in the world of politics, I fear they can be toxic in the spiritual life. I am afraid that I am holding on to my notoriety for notoriety's sake. ... I am worried that my hunger for fame closes the door to the contemplative life that is at the core of the life I truly hunger for."

This conversation is part of a new series on MPR News with Kerri Miller, "Women of Faith." As women's voices in faith communities become louder, we're speaking with women who are energized by some of our most urgent policy, spiritual and philosophical questions. Use the audio player above to hear an edited version of their live discussion.