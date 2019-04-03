Children's Minnesota starts new pediatric gender health program

Children's Minnesota is starting a pediatric gender health program for youth who identify as transgender or gender-diverse. The clinic will offer services like gender consultations, hormone therapies, and treatments that can delay the start of puberty.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with the program's medical director, Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, to learn more about the need it serves.

"There's a large population of children out there who are asking questions about their gender identity. We also know that this is a medically underserved population of kids," Goepferd said. "When kids come out to their parents and their family, families often don't know where to go with these questions."