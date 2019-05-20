Minnesota lawmakers reach budget deal, but will need overtime

DFL Gov. Tim Walz stood with top legislative leaders Sunday night to announce they had reached a budget deal. The announcement came after a week of negotiating in secret, and it came too late to finish everything by Monday night's adjournment deadline. Conference committees will work out the details of the $48 billion plan, and lawmakers will need a special session to pass it.
MPR political reporter Briana Bierschbach joined Angela Davis with the details.
