Minnesota lawmakers reach budget deal, but will need overtime

Gov. Tim Walz, Paul Gazelka and Melissa Hortman
Gov. Tim Walz, center, with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, left, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, announce a budget deal in St. Paul Sunday, May 19, 2019. Walz and top legislative leaders reached a bipartisan budget deal Sunday in which the governor dropped his proposed gas tax increase but got to keep most of an expiring tax that helps fund health care programs, Republicans got an income tax cut for middle-class Minnesotans and both sides claimed credit for additional spending on education. 