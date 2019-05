'Unhappy Birthday' singer Morrissey turns 60

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey turns 60 on Wednesday. He just released a new album of cover songs, and completed a Broadway residency earlier this month.

But the often-controversial singer has also drawn criticism recently for wearing a button onstage and on The Tonight Show in support of the far-right For Britain party. That party has been denounced for espousing a racist, anti-Muslim ideology.