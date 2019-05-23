Officials approve major makeover for center of Rochester

Cranes dominate the Rochester, Minn., skyline. The city is experiencing a construction boom stemming from the Destination Medical Center project in July 2018.

The Destination Medical Center board approved a new design for the center of Rochester Thursday.

The Heart of the City, as it's called in DMC plans, is poised for a major makeover now that DMC board members have approved a new design and construction time table.

The area of town is home to the iconic Peace Fountain and the Chateau Theater. Both are included in the update.

The plan calls for more outdoor seating, trees, lighting, art installations and better accessibility to other features to make downtown more inviting and vibrant.

Also included is a flexible water feature in front of the Chateau Theatre that can expand or shrink, depending on what the area is being used for.

Construction is due to start in spring of 2020.