Memorial Day 2019: Observances taking place across Minnesota

Volunteers marked every grave at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with American flags in May 2018, ahead of the official Memorial Day observance at the cemetery.

Monday, May 27, is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who have died during military service.

Observances will be held in communities across Minnesota, from the large annual gathering at Fort Snelling National Cemetery to appearances by honor guards at rural cemeteries in all corners of the state.

Here are the events being held at national and state veterans' cemeteries in Minnesota on Sunday and Monday, along with a few other events from communities around the state:

Roger Otte, a member of the Fort Snelling National Cemetery Memorial Rifle Squad, plays taps for the crowd at the 2018 Memorial Day observance at the cemetery in Minneapolis. Tim Nelson | MPR News 2018

The ceremony at the cemetery (intersection of Peck Avenue and Mallon Road, Minneapolis) begins at 10 a.m. Monday, with wreath presentations starting at 9:45 a.m. The keynote speaker is Maj. Gen. Jody Daniels, commander of the U.S. Army Reserve 88th Readiness Division.

The state veterans cemetery in Preston, located at 715 Highway 52, will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday beginning at 1:30 p.m., rain or shine. There will be music from the 34th Infantry Division Band and the M-Saxteen saxophone ensemble, followed by a program and a parade of flags. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Craig Neuzil will be the guest speaker. Because of the high number of people expected to attend, those planning to go are asked to bring lawn chairs and carpool if possible.

Veterans march in a short parade before the annual Memorial Day observance at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on May 28, 2018. Tim Nelson | MPR News 2018

The state veterans cemetery in Little Falls, located at 15550 Highway 115, will host a Memorial Day ceremony beginning on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. There will be music from the Richfield Symphonic Band, followed by a program and the placing of ceremonial wreaths. The guest speaker will be Maj. Gen. (ret.) David D. Hamlar Jr. Because of the high number of people expected to attend, those planning to go are asked to bring lawn chairs and carpool if possible. The Military Museum at Camp Ripley will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Minneapolis

Lakewood Cemetery, located at 3600 Hennepin Ave. S, will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m., with a special focus on this year's 75th anniversary of D-Day and on the importance of sharing and preserving stories of veterans and other loved ones. There will be music, readings and speakers. Chairs are available, but seating is limited — so bring a blanket or chair if you can. From noon to 3 p.m., there will be "Story Sessions" with tips on how to share your own stories and those of loved ones, along with free history tours, exhibits and music.

The Minneapolis Veterans Home, 5101 Minnehaha Ave. S, will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday with guest speaker Col. (ret.) John Morris, a chaplain; the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad; and music by the Minnesota Police Pipe Band.

St. Paul

A "Never Forget" Memorial Day concert will take place from 3-5 p.m. Monday at Mears Park. The concert is free; donations will be collected for local military nonprofit groups.

Duluth

The Gary-New Duluth Veterans Memorial Ceremony will take place starting at 9 a.m. near the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Stowe Street. The annual Memorial Day Parade in West Duluth starts at about 12:30 p.m. Monday near the corner of Grand Avenue and 59th Avenue West.

Rochester

There will be music from the Plummer Carillon at 9:15 a.m., followed by a procession from the American Legion/Central Park to Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial at 9:45 a.m. The program at the veterans memorial will start at 10:30 a.m., followed by a gathering on the Seventh Street bridge near Silver Lake Park at noon to honor service members whose remains are buried at sea.

Silver Bay

The Fort Snelling National Cemetery Memorial Rifle Squad fires a three-volley salute to finish the annual Memorial Day commemoration at the cemetery on May 28, 2018. Tim Nelson | MPR News 2018

The Silver Bay Veterans Home, 56 Outer Drive, will host a Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, including live music and the Silver Bay Honor Guard.

Fergus Falls

The Fergus Falls Veterans Home, 1821 North Park St., will have a Memorial Day program at 2 p.m. Monday, with Wilkin County Veterans Service Officer Russ Foster as the guest speaker. There will be music and a warbird flyby.

Waverly

Memorial Day parade and service starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Appleton

Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday at the Appleton Cemetery. In case of rain, it will be moved to the '52 Wing auditorium.

Milan

Memorial Day program at 9 a.m. Monday at the Milan Community Center gymnasium.

Glencoe

Community Memorial Day event at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

Golden Valley

Memorial Day observance at 10:30 a.m. Monday outside Chester Bird American Legion Post 523, 200 Lilac Drive N. Includes a bagpiper, bugler and honor guard with a three-rifle volley. Reception to follow.

Park Rapids

Memorial Day service at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Park Rapids High School, 301 Huntsinger Ave. Luncheon to follow.

Forest Lake

Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday at Lakeside Memorial Park on East Broadway Avenue.

Eagan

Memorial Day services, hosted by American Legion Post 594, at 10 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery, 4198 Blackhawk Road; and at 10:45 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, 1930 Diffley Road. Ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Eagan Tribute Plaza at Central Park.

Red Wing

Memorial Day observance starting at 8:45 a.m. Monday at East Bay Point Park.

Hastings

The Hastings Veterans Home, 1200 E. 18th St., will host a short program beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, followed by a full program at Soldiers Cemetery.

St. Cloud

Memorial Day observance at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System, 4801 Veterans Drive.

Hibbing

Memorial Day program at Maple Hill Cemetery starting at 7 a.m. Monday. In case of rain, ceremony will be moved to Little Theater at the Memorial Building Arena. Music by the Hibbing City Band.

Brownton

Memorial Day remembrance event and potluck starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Brownton Community Center, 210 Second St. North.

Chatfield

Memorial Day program starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Chatfield Center for the Arts.