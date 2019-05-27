Coming up: Women and PTSD

Post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is often associated with veterans — usually men, just back from war. But studies shows that's a limited view.

In fact, women are two or even three times more likely to be diagnosed with PTSD than men — even though they experience fewer traumatic events. Researchers say women's heightened risk of sexual assault and domestic abuse are key factors. But do brain chemistry and cultural norms also play a role?

Tuesday, we'll continue our focus on mental health as part of our Call to Mind Initiative, and talk about women's unexpected vulnerability to PTSD.

Guests:

Dr. Danielle Johnson, a psychiatrist at the Lindner Center of Hope and a specialist in women's and minority health issues

Dr. Colleen Cira, a psychologist and founder of the Cira Center for Behavioral Health