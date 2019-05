Photos: Iconic Bde Maka Ska lakeside pavilion demolished after fire

The sounds of excavators rang out Tuesday around Bde Maka Ska as the roof and walls of its historic lakeside pavilion came down. The nearly 90-year-old building by the lake also known as Calhoun was heavily damaged in a May 16 fire.

Minneapolis arson investigators probing the fire say a man caught on surveillance video outside the pavilion when the fire started is a suspect. The damaged building was home to Lola on the Lake restaurant. City officials haven't said what will replace it.