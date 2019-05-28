Sheriff: 3 tornadoes cause damage in Fillmore County

Authorities say three tornadoes touched down in southeast Minnesota causing structural damage, but no injuries. One tornado damaged the Prinsen farm shed in Fillmore County.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said at least four farms sustained damage Monday when the twisters moved through the area.

The Memorial Day storm doused the Twin Cities and southern communities with between 1 1/2 to 2 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service says more than 3 inches of rain fell in Rochester by early evening.