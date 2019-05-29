Health officials hope to slash Minnesota's new HIV infections

Minnesota Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm announces a new effort to reduce the number of new HIV infections in the state at a news conference at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

Minnesota health officials hope to reduce drastically the number of new HIV cases in the state.

About 300 people receive an HIV diagnosis each year in Minnesota — a figure that has held steady since 2000.

The End HIV MN effort announced at the Capitol Wednesday aims to cut that number to 225 by 2025 and to 75 by 2035.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said drugs can stop the virus from spreading if people receive the proper care.

"We have the knowledge and the tools to effectively end this epidemic in our state," Malcolm said. "For people living with HIV, we know that HIV treatment prevents new transmission."

Christine Jones, HIV section manager with the state Health Department Matt Sepic | MPR News

Christine Jones, HIV section manager with the state Health Department, said a key part of the campaign will be bolstering social services, such as supportive housing, particularly among indigenous people and communities of color.

"How can I worry about HIV if I don't even know where I'm going to sleep tonight or what I'm going to eat?" Jones said. "And one of the things this plan does is really look at those supportive services that are needed. One of the things that we know is that housing is health care. Housing is a basic need."

So far, there is no new state or federal money set aside for the effort. Jones said state agencies and service providers will undertake a "resource inventory" to assess what new funding may be needed.