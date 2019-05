Seeley: It's the latest crop planting season in 40 years

Cool, soggy weather this spring is making it tough for Minnesota farmers to get seeds in the ground. Historically tough.

According to retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley, it's the latest crop planting season we've seen since 1979.

Seeley and MPR News host Cathy Wurzer ran down that issue and more weather news in their weekly chat.