Twin Cities weekend road closures: I-35W and 3 big street festivals

The unofficial start of summer means the start of lots and lots of street festivals, which means lots and lots of road closures.

At least three big ones are on tap for the Twin Cities this weekend, in addition to ongoing construction projects that will mean the closure of some major interstates and ramps.

Here's what you need to know if you're hitting the road. If you're headed out of the Twin Cities metro area, check the Minnesota Department of Transportation's statewide traffic impact guide before you go.

Interstate 35W

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Interstate 35W is closed in both directions between Interstate 94 and Minnesota Highway 62 in Minneapolis until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Farther south, northbound I-35W is closed between the I-35/35E/35W split in Burnsville and Interstate 494 in Bloomington until 5 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 94 in Oakdale, Woodbury

Southbound Interstate 694 at the interchange is closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Meanwhile, both directions of I-94 at the interchange will close from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

A number of ramps are also slated to close, some through the fall.

From 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, the following ramps are closed:

• eastbound I-94 to northbound I-694

• northbound I-694 to westbound I-94

From 7 p.m. Friday until September, these ramps will close:

• westbound I-94 to southbound I-494

• southbound I-694 to eastbound I-94

Festivals in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Edina

The Edina Art Fair runs Friday through Sunday, which means expect detours and slowdowns in and around the 50th Street and France Avenue area.

Open Streets Minneapolis kicks off Sunday in south Minneapolis. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lyndale Avenue South will shut down to motorists from 22nd Street to 54th Street.

And also happening Sunday is the once-canceled-but-now-uncanceled Grand Old Day in St. Paul. It runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. along Grand Avenue from Dale Street to Wheeler Street.

Buses to replace Blue Line trains through June 10

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Monday, riders will need to transfer to buses between the Fort Snelling and Mall of America stations (this includes the two airport stations).

Then 2 a.m. Monday until 3 a.m. June 10, buses will replace trains between the 28th Avenue and Mall of America stations.

During the 10-day shutdown, crews will be performing maintenance work and repairs.