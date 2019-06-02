Open Streets Minneapolis kicks off summer season

The 2019 season for Open Streets Minneapolis is underway.
Open Streets Lyndale continues until 5 p.m. Sunday (June 2) along 30 blocks of Lyndale Avenue South. It's the first of seven Open Streets events planned in neighborhoods across the city through September.
For the Lyndale event, no cars are allowed on the major thoroughfare between West 22nd and West 54th Streets South. That opens up the street for people to interact with their neighbors in a new way.
Nick Ray Olson is program director at Our Streets Minneapolis, which puts on the summer series along with the city. He said highlights at Open Streets Lyndale include a petting zoo at 41st Street South, free health screenings at 22nd, a skateboarding championship event at 27th, and a full-size wrestling ring near Lyndale and Lake.
"Perhaps the most fun thing is just biking, walking and enjoying a beautiful summer Sunday afternoon out with a street full of folks and getting to explore in a way that you don't typically get to," he said.
Last year, about 45,000 people attended Open Streets Lyndale.
After Open Streets Lyndale, the rest of the Open Streets Minneapolis summer lineup includes:
Each Open Streets event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information on the Open Streets Minneapolis website.