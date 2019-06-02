Open Streets Minneapolis kicks off summer season

The 2019 season for Open Streets Minneapolis is underway.

Open Streets Lyndale continues until 5 p.m. Sunday (June 2) along 30 blocks of Lyndale Avenue South. It's the first of seven Open Streets events planned in neighborhoods across the city through September.

For the Lyndale event, no cars are allowed on the major thoroughfare between West 22nd and West 54th Streets South. That opens up the street for people to interact with their neighbors in a new way.

Nick Ray Olson is program director at Our Streets Minneapolis, which puts on the summer series along with the city. He said highlights at Open Streets Lyndale include a petting zoo at 41st Street South, free health screenings at 22nd, a skateboarding championship event at 27th, and a full-size wrestling ring near Lyndale and Lake.

"Perhaps the most fun thing is just biking, walking and enjoying a beautiful summer Sunday afternoon out with a street full of folks and getting to explore in a way that you don't typically get to," he said.

Last year, about 45,000 people attended Open Streets Lyndale.

After Open Streets Lyndale, the rest of the Open Streets Minneapolis summer lineup includes:

July 21 — Lake and Minnehaha: East Lake Street from Elliot Avenue to Minnehaha Avenue, and Minnehaha Avenue from Lake Street to East Minnehaha Parkway

Aug. 4 — Northeast: Central Avenue from 26th Avenue NE to 18f Avenue NE; 22nd Avenue NE from Central Avenue NE to Monroe Street NE; and Monroe Street NE from 22nd Avenue NE to Broadway Street NE

Aug. 25 — Franklin: Franklin Avenue East from Portland Avenue to 28th Avenue South

Sept. 8 — University of Minnesota and Motley: 14th Avenue SE from Fifth Street SE to University Avenue SE; University Avenue SE from 14th Avenue SE to Oak Street SE; Oak Street SE from University Avenue SE to East River Parkway

Sept. 14 — West Broadway: West Broadway from Penn Avenue North to Lyndale Avenue North