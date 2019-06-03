50 years since John Lennon and Yoko Ono staged their Montreal 'bed-in'

It's been 50 years since John Lennon and Yoko Ono staged their "bed-in" at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal. (They held a similar bed-in several months earlier in Amsterdam, shortly after their wedding.)

In a video recording from the weeklong bed-in, you see the couple in all-white pajamas, surrounded by flowers and anti-war posters. To mark the anniversary, the hotel is giving guided tours, hosting a photography exhibition, and serving a specialty cocktail. For $3,000 Canadian, visitors can even stay in Suite 1742, just as John and Yoko did — an offer that includes white pajamas.