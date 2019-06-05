Photos: St. Cloud Somali youth celebrate Eid, get schooled in fishing


Mark Hauck of the Minnesota DNR helps Yusuf Ahmed use the rod and reel.
1 Mark Hauck of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources helps first-time angler Yusuf Ahmed from St. Cloud use the rod and reel Tuesday at Lake George in St. Cloud, Minn. The DNR and St. Cloud and Stearns County park departments joined the Somali community in an event to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. 
Somali youth and adults celebrating Eid learn to fish.
2 Somali youth and adults celebrating Eid were able to try their hand at fishing with help from the DNR and local park departments. The event was a way for these organizations to introduce people to outdoor recreation who haven't had the chance to experience much of it before. 
Ahmed Hassan and Mohayadin Mohamed talk with Mark Hauck.
3 From left, Ahmed Hassan and Mohayadin Mohamed listen to Mark Hauck from the DNR talk about outdoor recreational activities. 
Mark Hauck from the DNR tries to entice a group to learn about fishing.
4 A group of young boys pause their game of football to listen as Mark Hauck from the DNR tries to entice them to learn about fishing. Hauck had heard from members of St. Cloud's Somali community that they were interested in fishing, but didn't have much knowledge of the sport. 
Members of the Somali community learn to bait a hook and cast a line.
5 Members of the Somali community learn to bait a hook and cast a line during an event to celebrate Eid. 
Bait along with rod and reels were made available.
6 Bait along with rod and reels were made available to anyone wanting to learn how to fish. 
A group of boys learn how to fish at Lake George.
7 Storm clouds move into St. Cloud Tuesday as a group of boys learn how to fish at Lake George. 
First-time fisherman Abdulahi Ahmed, 16, holds up a fish.
8 First-time angler Abdulahi Ahmed, 16, holds up a fish. 
Mark Pelham helps Abdulahi Ahmed, 16 with removing his first catch.
9 Mark Pelham from the DNR helps Abdulahi Ahmed, 16, with removing his first catch while learning to fish. 