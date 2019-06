Mercedes Benz is going carbon neutral

German automaker Mercedes Benz is the latest to make the move toward a carbon-neutral auto fleet. The automaker pledges to change factories and vehicles to go carbon neutral by 2039.

But how does a high-performance automaker shift to a climate friendly fleet in just 20 years?

We transportation analyst Mikki Maynard for an answer.

Hear that interview plus a Climate Story with Erik Berger on the audio player above.