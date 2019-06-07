Amber Alert issued for 2 girls taken from Cottage Grove; suspect armed

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an Amber Alert for two toddlers taken from Cottage Grove.
Police say that at approximately 6:34 a.m. Friday, Jeffrey Lo assaulted the mother of his two children and left in the mother's minivan with the girls, who are Asian and ages 1 and 3.
The van is a 2004 tan Toyota Sienna, with Minnesota license plate 708XEM.
Lo, 25, is described as Asian, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes.
Lo is believed to be armed. Police say do not approach him and call 911 if you see Lo or the van.