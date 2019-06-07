Amber Alert issued for 2 girls taken from Cottage Grove; suspect armed

Jeffrey Lo. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an Amber Alert for two toddlers taken from Cottage Grove.

Police say that at approximately 6:34 a.m. Friday, Jeffrey Lo assaulted the mother of his two children and left in the mother's minivan with the girls, who are Asian and ages 1 and 3.

The van is a 2004 tan Toyota Sienna, with Minnesota license plate 708XEM.

Lo, 25, is described as Asian, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes.

Lo is believed to be armed. Police say do not approach him and call 911 if you see Lo or the van.