1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon

Authorities in Madison say one man died and another was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Monona during the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon.

Fire department officials said the first man was found unresponsive in Lake Monona at about 7:50 a.m. Sunday. The second man was found unresponsive in the water about an hour later.

A fire department spokeswoman told the Wisconsin State Journal that it's possible each man may have suffered a medical emergency that caused them to go underwater.

She said there is no indication that the two incidents were related.