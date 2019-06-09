Coming up: Is America full?

Earlier this year, President Trump said the country is full.

Looking at several measures, the numbers tell a different story.

The population of the country grew 0.6 percent from 2017 to 2018, which is the lowest annual rate in eight decades.

In 2017 the U.S. birthrate hit a 30-year low, and it has continued to drop since then.

By 2024, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that one-quarter of American workers will be 55 or older.

While some cities are growing, a majority of rural counties in the Midwest have seen their populations decline since 2010.

