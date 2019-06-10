How can young people be better at money? Experts say it starts at home

How did we become bad at handling our money?

Maybe it started when we were young.

According to data from Next Gen Personal Finance, fewer than 16 percent of American students are required to take a personal finance course to graduate high school. And according to the Council of Economic Education, only 17 states require a financial literacy course in high school.

Minnesota is not one of them. But high school students in Minnesota do take about nine hours of personal finance in the economics class required for graduation.

Until more schools start mandating entire classes toward personal finance, some experts say, parents and families should start educating their children at home.

Joyce Serido, associate professor of family social science at the University of Minnesota, and Darla Kashian, senior vice president and financial adviser at RBC Wealth Management, joined host Angela Davis to explain why recent high school and college graduates struggle with money and how we can help them be better consumers.

