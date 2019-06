80s icons Madonna and Bruce Springsteen drop new albums on Friday

Madonna has released a new album called "Madame X," which the singer says is also the name of her latest persona.

When asked about the new alter ego, Madonna told NPR that "[w]e all need to be more curious, more open-minded, less judgmental, less discriminating, more accepting, more loving, more adventurous. Madame X would like that to happen in the world."

Another big star from the 1980s with a new album, but same old persona, is Bruce Springsteen. His latest record is called "Western Stars."