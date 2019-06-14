June bring two frosts to northern Minnesota

After seeing widespread frosts across northern Minnesota on June 2 with many morning low temperatures in the 20s, June 13 brought frosts again with widespread temperatures in the 30s.

Nearly a dozen northern weather stations reported frost on Thursday morning. This is a bit unusual, but not unheard of. Back in 1964 some northern climate stations reported four frosts during the month of June.

MPR's Phil Picardi spoke with University of Minnesota professor emeritus Mark Seeley about this week in weather and weather history.

