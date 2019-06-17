Minnesota music legend Spider John Koerner celebrates his 1,000th moon

Folk and blues musician Spider John Koerner is now 80, and the last surviving member of the trio Koerner, Ray & Glover. He told MPR News several years ago that his goal was to live to see 1,000 moons. That's just shy of 81 years — and with Monday morning's full moon, he's made it.

There will be a "1000th Moon Celebration" for Spider John on Monday night at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis. According to the Cedar's website, the event will feature music, tango dancers, a yo-yo act, and just maybe a set by Spider John himself.