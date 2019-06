The annual Twin Cities Jazz Festival starts Thursday in St. Paul

The Twin Cities Jazz Festival kicks off Thursday night in St. Paul, and runs through Saturday.

This year's headliners range from from saxophone phenom Grace Kelly to Grammy-nominated vocalist Nnenna Freelon. Another artist topping the bill is renowned singer and Minnesota native Jose James, whose set will pay tribute to legendary singer-songwriter Bill Withers.

You can find the full lineup on the festival's website.