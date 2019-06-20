Art Hounds: Peeling back the brick walls of Theatre in the Round

Muralist John Pugh is finishing up his mural on the Theatre in the Round
Muralist John Pugh is finishing up his "trompe l'oeil" ("to fool the eye") mural on the exterior of Theatre in the Round in Minneapolis. The mural appears to peel back the brick walls of the building to expose the theater being made inside. 