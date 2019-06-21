'In The Dark' subject Curtis Flowers wins Supreme Court appeal

Archie Flowers learned Friday morning that his son Curtis' conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of Curtis Flowers, the Mississippi man who was tried six times for the murder of four people in 1996.

In a 7-2 decision, the court ruled that District Attorney Doug Evans intentionally removed African-Americans during jury selection at Flowers' 2010 trial. Flowers will remain incarcerated while he waits to hear if his 23-year-long legal odyssey has come to an end or whether he'll face an unprecedented seventh trial for the murders at Tardy Furniture. The Flowers case was the subject of the second season of the podcast In the Dark.

Angela Davis talked with Samara Freemark, senior producer of the podcast.