Weekend traffic: I-35W closure, Grandma's Marathon and Twin Cities Pride

It's a big weekend on Interstate 35 and Interstate 35W this Friday through Sunday because of road construction and Grandma's Marathon in Duluth.

Here's what you need to know if you're hitting the road.

Traveling outside of the metro? Check out this traffic guide from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

I-35W in Minneapolis

Both directions of I-35W will close between Interstate 94 and Minnesota Highway 280 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will begin closing the exit and entrance ramps starting at 8 p.m. Access from University Avenue to southbound I-35W will remain open.

The closure is necessary so that crews can remove the Fifth Street pedestrian bridge to build a new one, scheduled to be completed in late August.

I-35 north of the Twin Cities

Grandma's Marathon is Saturday in Duluth, which means lots of people will be traveling north via I-35 this weekend. It's one of the top 15 largest marathons in the country and, combined with the 5K on Friday and half marathon on Saturday, is expected to draw some 20,000 participants.

Through 3 p.m. Saturday, expect single lane closures on southbound I-35. Both lanes will be open after 3 p.m. Saturday and all day Sunday.

Twin Cities Pride

Loring Park near downtown Minneapolis is home to Twin Cities Pride this weekend, so expect some slowdowns in the area.

Sunday's parade will run along a different route this year because of construction on Hennepin Avenue. This year's parade will start at Third Street South and follow Second Avenue around the convention center and into Loring Park.