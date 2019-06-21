Summer solstice, tornadoes and other weather news

It may seem like summer started weeks ago, but it didn't. It starts today! The days are also going to get shorter from here on out.

This time of year is the height of severe weather. A tornado was spotted in Redwood county yesterday; no one was injured. It was nearly a hundred years ago (by a day), when an F-5 tornado struck Fergus Falls on June 22, 1919. The funnel was 400 yards wide and stayed on the ground for nearly 20 miles. Fifty-seven people died and 400 buildings were destroyed.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer talked to University of Minnesota professor emeritus Mark Seeley to talk about the week in weather and weather history.

Click audio player to hear their conversation.