Canadian rapper and songwriter SonReal performs at the Fine Line

Canadian rapper and songwriter SonReal (real name: Aaron Hoffman) brings his new album "The Aaron LP" to the Fine Line in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. The record is his most personal to date, and comes after the death of his father in 2016.

"The Aaron LP is what my mom, my sister or my dad would think sounds the most like me," Hoffman told Beatroute magazine. "After my dad passed, I was like, 'I've got to say whatever the hell I've got to say,' so this is really the first time I've been this vulnerable and this open on an album."