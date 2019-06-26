Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

Hearing on wolves' protected status draws large, passionate crowds

Pro-wolf rally in Brainerd's Gregory Park
Groups opposed to the federal proposal to remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list gather in Brainerd's Gregory Park Tuesday before attending the public hearing held nearby at the Franklin Arts Center. At right is Collette Adkins, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity's Endangered Species Program. 