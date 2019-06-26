Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

Noor's ex-partner to judge: 'We are cops, but we are also human'

Police Shooting-Minneapolis
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing with his lawyers Peter Wold, left, and Thomas Plunkett at the Hennepin County District Court on Friday, June 7, 2019. 