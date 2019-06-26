Winners and losers in world food production under climate change

Climate change is already affecting food production around the world, and it's unfolding in interesting ways.

Researchers have been studying how climate changes will impact global food production.

A new study from the University of Minnesota finds there will be regional winners and losers as climate shifts.

Deepak Ray, a senior scientist with the Univeristy of MInnesota's Institute on the Environment's global landscapes initiative, joins Climate Cast to explain.

Hear the interview on the audio player above.