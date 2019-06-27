No citizenship question on the 2020 census, rules SCOTUS. What does it all mean?

People gather in in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as decisions are handed down on June 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. The high court blocked a citizenship question from being added to the 2020 census for now, and in another decision ruled that the Constitution does not bar partisan gerrymandering.

5-4 was the final vote count, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the administration's current justification was insufficient to add a question pertaining to citizenship on the 2020 census.

With the high court stuck in gridlock, Chief Justice John Roberts' had the tie-breaking vote. He joined the court's liberal justices, who argued that the Trump administration did not provide adequate justification for adding a citizenship question to the census.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with NPR Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Loyola Law School professor, Jessica Levinson, and U.S. census and policy expert, Terri Ann Lowenthal, about the ruling.

Later, Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey, and Brooklyn Center Mayor, Mike Elliot, joined the conversation. Both mayors gave their thoughts on how SCOTUS's decision would impact their respective communities.

